Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka: 40,000 residential school seats to be filled

Ramya S, Executive Director, KEA, said the seat will be allotted based on merit, reservation and the order of the schools that the candidates enlist in their application forms.

Published: 14th December 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Students appearing for the exams at Government Model Higher Secondary School for Girls, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will be holding exams to fill 40,000 seats in residential schools in the state that fall under the Association of Karnataka Residential Education Institutions. The online applications for admissions to Grade 6 for the academic year 2024-25 will be applicable until December 31. The entrance exam will be conducted on February 18, 2024, by KEA. 

Ramya S, Executive Director, KEA, said the seat will be allotted based on merit, reservation and the order of the schools that the candidates enlist in their application forms.

The entrance test will be out of 100 marks. 10,000 seats out of the total have also been marked for the special category, including children from tribal and semi-tribal categories, physically-challenged, children of ex-servicemen, Safai Karmachari and pourakarmikas, graveyard workers and children from the weaker sections of the society. 

Children from other vulnerable categories such as Devadasis and children of HIV-infected, orphans, single parents, widows, child labourers, refugees, rag-pickers, children of farmers who have committed suicide and children who have lost both parents to Covid-19 will be allowed.

Residential schools that come under the association include Morarji Desai, Kittur Rani Chennamma, Eklavya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Indira Gandhi, Ambedkar, Masti Venkatesa Iyengar, Sangolli Rayanna, Kaviranna, Gandhitattva and Sri Narayan Guru schools.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KEA exams reservation merit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp