Karnataka: 40,000 residential school seats to be filled

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will be holding exams to fill 40,000 seats in residential schools in the state that fall under the Association of Karnataka Residential Education Institutions. The online applications for admissions to Grade 6 for the academic year 2024-25 will be applicable until December 31. The entrance exam will be conducted on February 18, 2024, by KEA.

Ramya S, Executive Director, KEA, said the seat will be allotted based on merit, reservation and the order of the schools that the candidates enlist in their application forms.

The entrance test will be out of 100 marks. 10,000 seats out of the total have also been marked for the special category, including children from tribal and semi-tribal categories, physically-challenged, children of ex-servicemen, Safai Karmachari and pourakarmikas, graveyard workers and children from the weaker sections of the society.

Children from other vulnerable categories such as Devadasis and children of HIV-infected, orphans, single parents, widows, child labourers, refugees, rag-pickers, children of farmers who have committed suicide and children who have lost both parents to Covid-19 will be allowed.

Residential schools that come under the association include Morarji Desai, Kittur Rani Chennamma, Eklavya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Indira Gandhi, Ambedkar, Masti Venkatesa Iyengar, Sangolli Rayanna, Kaviranna, Gandhitattva and Sri Narayan Guru schools.

