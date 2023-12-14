Melodies & Mirth

Dese Gowda By

BENGALURU: Among the many pivotal literary figures of Karnataka, GP Rajaratnam’s body of works stands out for their distinctive blend of accessibility and depth. Rathnan Padagalu, the poet-writer’s most recognisable work, resonated with a broad audience through its commentary on society infused with Rajaratnam’s signature blend of satire and humour. This week, a musical based on the poetry collection, titled Jai Ho Ratna, is being staged in the city by the theatre group Vedike Foundation as part of their year-long 40th anniversary celebrations.

Written by veteran actor-thespian CR Simha, the musical is an exploration of life’s varied hues through the eyes of its principal character Ratna. His perspective on life presents a unique charm, showcasing the everyday struggles and joys of ordinary people.

“It’s a simple yet profound work which captures the essence of everyday living through the beauty of poetry. Ratna is a lowly labourer, he doesn’t have any earthly riches; he works in the field, earns a few rupees every day, has a few drinks at the local tavern, and spends the rest of his day happily with his wife. That’s his entire life,” says thespian Ritwik Simha, son of CR Simha, who also plays the titular role in the musical. “Yet, the play speaks of universal truths, on how to face our fears and conquer all negativity. It delivers philosophical insights through beautifully expressed poetry, albeit in a simple language that everyone can understand.”

Being an adaptation of Rajaratnam’s most popular work, the musical features widely-recognisable songs and poems, which were originally sung by some of the most prominent singers, including P Kalinga Rao, and Mysore Ananthaswamy. The latter’s son Raju Ananthaswamy has composed music for the show.

The musical also serves as the finale for Vedike Foundation’s ongoing year-long theatre festival that marks 40 years since its founding, as well as CR Simha’s 80th birth anniversary.

Furthermore, the musical is the final work of CR Simha before his passing in early 2014. “Jai Ho Ratna holds a special place among everyone at Vedike because it was my father’s final creative work before his passing. But unfortunately, we couldn’t do it when he was still with us. We originally staged it a few months after his passing, but this is the first time in a few years that we are staging it again,” shares Ritwik.

(Jai Ho Ratna will be staged on Dec 16 & 17, 7pm at KH Kalasoudha, Hanumanthnagar. Tickets priced at Rs 200 on bookmyshow.com)

