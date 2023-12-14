We’re not backed by auto union, says Namma Yatri  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Auto-booking app Namma Yatri, which became popular among passengers and auto drivers in a short period of time, with the support of the Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU), has reportedly tried to distance itself from the union. While the fintech company Justpay-owned firm has announced that the app is not union-backed, the ARDU has objected and alleged that they have been pushed out, after they helped develop the app and on-boarded drivers on the platform.

The app became a huge success quickly, driven by word-of-mouth, as there was no commission that the drivers needed to pay to Namma Yatri from the fares they earned. Due to this, many drivers switched to the app from other popular ride-hailing apps, and since the rides were not getting cancelled, passengers could swiftly avail autos.

When TNIE spoke to ARDU general secretary Rudramurthy, he said, “We have not severed our ties with Namma Yatri. It is they, who have said that they do not recognise ARDU. They look at us as just auto drivers and not as a union. It should be noted that ARDU supported the Namma Yatri app’s creation for the benefit of auto drivers and commuters. The unity of the community is the reason for its success.”

Asked if the friction with Namma Yatri was after the drivers were asked to pay Rs 25 for unlimited trips per day or Rs 3.5 per ride, Rudramurthy said Namma Yatri has been collecting this amount since September 1, denying it to be the reason.

He added that they would discuss these developments at their union meeting and take a call. In a statement on December 12, Namma Yatri clarified that there have been no recent developments or changes in their way of working. “Namma Yatri, as a community-driven mobility initiative, collaborates with over 1 lakh drivers, the majority of whom are not affiliated with any union. We have always been union-agnostic, prioritising community welfare over individual union interests,” the statement said.



