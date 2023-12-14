Wife-swapping, abuse, dowry torture: Bengaluru Woman files complaint against husband

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old woman filed a police complaint against her husband for assaulting her after she declined to go along with his proposal of wife-swapping. She filed a complaint at the Basavanagudi women’s police station last week. The woman, who got married a year ago, accused her husband of forcing her to watch porn movies and indulge in unnatural sex. The accused was allegedly forcing her to agree to wife-swapping, which was going on in his workplace.

The complainant accused her in-laws of demanding dowry and harassing her to clear the loan which her husband had taken. Of the 10 accused, five are women. The complainant is a working woman and resident of Banashankari 3rd Stage, and her 30-year-old husband, a private firm employee, is a resident of Sunkadakatte. The complainant, who reportedly got married on December 5 last year, claimed that her family spent Rs 30 lakh on the wedding, and her husband and in-laws had demanded Rs 10 lakh after the wedding. Her family managed to arrange Rs 2 lakh and gave it to her husband.

The accused are also alleged to have demanded receipts for her gold ornaments, stating they were of poor quality. She accused her husband’s brother of misbehaving with her in the absence of other family members.

The woman also stated that her husband attempted to suffocate her with a pillow after she refused to sleep with his colleagues. She said he would come home drunk, and hit her with a belt.

“The case is under investigation. Notice has been served to the husband to appear before the investigating officer. Since the complainant has claimed that she was beaten with a belt, we have asked her to produce medical bills. We are still checking if the allegations made by the complainant are genuine,” said an officer who is part of the investigation. A case of attempt to murder (IPC 307), sexual harassment (IPC 354A) and other sections of the IPC were registered against her husband and nine others.

