Winter worries

BENGALURU: During the winter, we notice a significant increase in various health issues, one such is the risk of cardiac issues among vulnerable populations. Heart attacks, in particular, could increase by up to 30 per cent during winter months compared to summer months. The medical reason is during cold temperatures, there is extra vasoconstriction due to which the heart has to work harder, increasing blood pressure and straining the heart. This also results in high levels of catecholamines in the body and thickening of the blood. Children can tolerate it reasonably well but for the elderly, it becomes very difficult.

Winter also means less physical activity, which can affect heart health. Reduced sunlight can also lead to vitamin D deficiency, which plays a major role in cardiovascular health. Individuals with pre-existing heart conditions are exposed to developing cardiac complications during this time. Other factors that can further increase cardiac risk are obesity, diabetes, and smoking. Thus, it is very crucial to take care of your heart during winter. Take extra measures if you already have a heart problem to protect your heart from any potential complications.

Keeping Your Heart Healthy in Winter

Following a healthy lifestyle is very important to keep your heart healthy. Don’t skip exercise. Find ways to exercise indoors or outdoors even in cold weather. If you’re working outdoors, try to choose a warmer time of the day to be more active. Brisk walking and indoor workouts are enough to keep yourself healthy during winter. Activities like yoga, dancing, or simply walking around the house can be helpful. The elderly may cut short their activity to a great extent. But, when there is good sunlight, they must make a habit of being more active and exercising more.

It is important to wear warm clothes and keep yourself warm during winter to avoid sudden exposure to cold temperatures. Although it is cold, smoking is a strict no. Maintain a healthy diet; eat fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and limit unhealthy or processed foods.

Stress is another major cause of heart issues. Ensure you take care of your mental health just as much as you take care of your physical health. Generally, winter makes people a little gloomy and upset. Yoga, and meditation, are some good ways to cope with stress and uplift the mood.

Regular checkups are key to maintaining heart health. Always keep a check on your blood pressure levels and take your prescribed medications for existing heart conditions if any. Pay close attention to symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, irregular heartbeat, or any fluctuations in your BP levels. Consult a cardiologist right away in such situations.

(The writer is HOD & consultant - interventional cardiology, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road)

