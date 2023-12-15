Ex-corporator’s flexes put up across Bengaluru's KR Puram, activists push for action

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) ban on putting up flexes and banners, KR Puram has been dotted with numerous unauthorised flexes and publicity materials. A few days ago, supporters of former BBMP corporator Jayaprakash put up flexes extending birthday wishes to their leader.

Local leaders Jagannath and DG Shivakumar from the KR Puram assembly erected massive cut-outs in and around the Basavanapura ward wishing Jayaprakash. Moreover, activists and residents raised complaints to BBMP officials of the Mahadevpura zone.

Speaking to TNIE, Joint Commissioner Mahadevpura Zone Dakshayini said, “I have instructed the ward engineers concerned to remove flexes.” When asked about FIRs or penalties, she stated that only the Assistant Revenue Officials would have details.

Earlier, when a flex by the Congress party was put up on Queen’s Road in May, Rs 50,000 penalty was imposed by the BBMP. Party president DK Shivakumar had paid the penalty.



