Investors eager to invest in startups: Sunil Baby, Former Chief Business Officer, Unacademy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “With a rise in the number of Indian startups hitting the market, investors are eager to put their money into these new ventures. This has led to an interesting trend in the retail investment market in India. Yet another factor driving the trend in retail in Indian startups is the country’s growing economy.

India’s GDP is growing at a rate of around 7 per cent which is one of the fastest rates in the world.

This has led to an increase in consumer spending, which in turn has led to an increase in the demand for new products and services,” said Sunil Baby, Former Chief Business Officer, Unacademy.

He was delivering a lecture --‘Trends and Opportunities in Retailing and Startup Ecosystem’ organised by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) at Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, Yelahanka on Thursday. Over 500 students of technology and management participated in the interactive session on startups.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: “With a rise in the number of Indian startups hitting the market, investors are eager to put their money into these new ventures. This has led to an interesting trend in the retail investment market in India. Yet another factor driving the trend in retail in Indian startups is the country’s growing economy. India’s GDP is growing at a rate of around 7 per cent which is one of the fastest rates in the world. This has led to an increase in consumer spending, which in turn has led to an increase in the demand for new products and services,” said Sunil Baby, Former Chief Business Officer, Unacademy. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He was delivering a lecture --‘Trends and Opportunities in Retailing and Startup Ecosystem’ organised by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) at Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, Yelahanka on Thursday. Over 500 students of technology and management participated in the interactive session on startups. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp