Karnataka High Court takes Suo motu PIL on staff crunch

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday took up suo motu cognisance of the shortage of staff in the hostels run by the Social Welfare Department based on a media report and issued notice to the State government.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the order.

Referring to a media report which is the basis for the suo motu action, the court observed that two to three hostels were functioning under one warden and superintendent, thus bringing down academic standards and lowering performances of students. Therefore, it thought it fit to take suo motu cognisance of the matter, the court said.

The court also expressed concern over the issue of the age limit of candidates being expired due to delay in identifying vacant posts in departments from time to time and failing to fill those posts.

