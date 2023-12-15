Karnataka: Youth poses as girl, cheats man of Rs 6.8 lakhs

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The Cyber Economics and Narcotics (CEN) crime police have arrested a youth who posed as a girl and cheated another youth of `6.87 lakh.

Accused Sujendra (21), who works at a bakery in Thirthahalli town of Shivamogga district, had befriended Bharat Kumar, a resident of Vidyanagara in Sira town, posing as a girl using a fake Facebook account.

He allegedly impersonated as one Sharmila and Divya; and chatted with the victim for several months. He even had a telephonic conversation with the victim by sounding like a girl.

Meanwhile, the accused claimed that he had certain financial issues and managed to get the victim’s money transferred to his own bank account and also to another friend’s account. The friend remains at large.

The victim is a student and his father Shanthakumar, a businessman, whose money was lost in the episode, lodged a complaint with the CEN police.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, and that he was addicted to online gambling. He had lost the money that he had received from the victim. A team led by CEN inspector Ramakrishnaiah has taken up investigation.

