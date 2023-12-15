Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka: Youth poses as girl, cheats man of Rs 6.8 lakhs

Meanwhile, the accused claimed that he had certain financial issues and managed to get the victim’s money transferred to his own bank account and also to another friend’s account.

Published: 15th December 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

15 to 20 cases of cyber crimes or  financial frauds are reported to police from across the state.

Image used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  The Cyber Economics and Narcotics (CEN) crime police have arrested a youth who posed as a girl and cheated another youth of `6.87 lakh.

Accused Sujendra (21), who works at a bakery in Thirthahalli town of Shivamogga district, had befriended Bharat Kumar, a resident of Vidyanagara in Sira town, posing as a girl using a fake Facebook account.
He allegedly impersonated as one Sharmila and Divya; and chatted with the victim for several months. He even had a telephonic conversation with the victim by sounding like a girl. 

Meanwhile, the accused claimed that he had certain financial issues and managed to get the victim’s money transferred to his own bank account and also to another friend’s account. The friend remains at large. 

The victim is a student and his father Shanthakumar, a businessman, whose money was lost in the episode, lodged a complaint with the CEN police.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, and that he was addicted to online gambling. He had lost the money that he had received from the victim. A team led by CEN inspector Ramakrishnaiah has taken up investigation.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narcotics Cyber Economics Democratic Youth Federation of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp