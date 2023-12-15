Supreme Court asks Karnataka government to approach HC over Peripheral Ring Road compensation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court has directed the State to approach the High Court in connection with the issue of compensation for land losers of the Bangalore Development Authority’s Rs 21,091-crore Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project. The compensation controversy has held back the 73-km project planned 17 years ago to decongest the city.

The court on Wednesday told Karnataka’s Advocate General K Shashi Kiran Shetty, who appeared on behalf of BDA to approach the High Court. Its order said, “It will be open to the State to move an appropriate application before the HC indicating grounds and justification. The prayer will be considered in accordance with the law.”

With many land losers firm in their demand that they would part with their lands only if they are paid as per the 2013 Land Acquisition Act, the project has come to a standstill now. Hence, the BDA approached the apex court seeking permission to award a higher compensation.

The SC had in its ruling on January 22, 2022, exempted BDA from compensating land losers under the new Act as the compensation cost would go up enormously. A BDA explained that Rs 15,475 crore would have to be paid only towards land acquisition cost.

When asked about the next step of action, Shetty told TNIE, “Let the government decide upon on the rate it wants to pay the farmers. After that, we can approach the High Court.” PRR is proposed on 1,810 acres of land in the three taluks of Bangalore North, Bangalore East and Anekal and will encircle the city by commencing on Tumkuru Road on NH-48 at NICE Road junction and end on Hosur Road on NH-44 at NICE Road start point.



