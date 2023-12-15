Two arrested for killing unidentified man in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two persons who had murdered an unidentified man for sleeping in the place where they used to sleep -- in the basement of a commercial complex -- have been arrested by the RT Nagar police. Both the accused are habitual offenders and used to sleep in the basement every night.

They were angry after seeing an unidentified man sleeping in their spot and started fighting with him. In the heated argument, the duo beat and kicked him to death. However, the victim, who is aged around 60, is yet to be identified.

The accused are identified as Syed Kamran and Vishal Ahivadas. The duo had allegedly murdered the unidentified man in the basement of Krishnappa Complex. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning. The victim and the two accused used to sleep in the basement. However, the victim was sleeping in the spot of the accused, which angered the duo.

One of the accused is involved in a theft and attempt to dacoity case, while the other is wanted in a domestic violence case.

