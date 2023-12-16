Home Cities Bengaluru

Asked to pay up, patient’s son attacks hospital staff in Bengaluru

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, when Vikram was allegedly attacked by Deepak and his friend.

Published: 16th December 2023 07:38 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 43-year-old billing section staffer of Sagar Hospitals in KS Layout was attacked inside his cabin by the son of a 57-year-old in-patient. The patient’s son along with his friend attacked the victim, after he asked them to pay a certain part of the treatment cost. The mother of the accused is reportedly being treated for multi-organ failure since December 6. The KS Layout police have registered a case against both the accused.

A complaint has been filed by I Vikram, working in the billing section of the Sagar Hospitals, located in the 1st Stage of KS Layout. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when Vikram was allegedly attacked by Deepak and his friend.

A security guard and other staffers intervened and saved the victim from the accused. “The accused has been informed about the complaint. Since his mother is being treated as an in-patient and his presence is required with her, he has not been arrested yet. Even his friend is yet to be arrested,” police said.

