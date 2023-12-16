Bengaluru City Crime Branch police nabs inspector’s scamster aide

Rishita Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: CCB police arrested an accused in connection with a case in which a police inspector was accused of swindling Rs 72 lakh. Meanwhile, Shankar Naik, the inspector who is in the dock, has been placed under suspension.

Loknath Singh, named accused number two in the case, was arrested. Byatarayanapura sub-division ACP Bharath S Reddy had filed a complaint on November 22, stating that Shankar Naik had allegedly recovered Rs 72 lakh in cash in a case which did not take place under his jurisdiction when he was inspector of Byatarayanapura station in 2022, and had misused it. The case was referred to the CCB.

Loknath Singh had been posing as a real estate agent and was also allegedly involved in rice-pulling scams. Singh used to come to Bengaluru from Ramanagara as a fake witness in cases registered in Byatarayanapura station, where Naik had been posted as inspector.

“A resident of Ramanagara, Singh met Naik when the latter was in Kudur police station. Since then, Singh had helped the inspector in cases that involved recovering money. Singh had been an informant for the inspector and used to approach victims to file cases that involved huge amounts of money. Naik would reportedly register the FIRs mentioning less amount than what had been stolen,” a source from the department said.

During investigation, police found digital documents which falsely claimed that Singh was an authorised trader with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Singh had allegedly used these documents to lure people into a scam, claiming he was an authorised trader of rare materials and was involved in rice-pulling cases.



