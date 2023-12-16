BRS IT cell staffer arrested for fake campaign against Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Cyber, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) sleuths of the East division arrested an employee of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party’s IT cell, who reportedly carried out a malicious campaign against the Karnataka government and Energy Minister KJ George on platform X during the recent Telangana Assembly elections.

Ravi Kanti Sharma, 33, of Karimnagar, was arrested on Wednesday. The accused is an active worker of the BRS and works in the party’s IT cell. Sharma’s parents are said to be former corporators of the party.

Fake audio clip

Using artificial intelligence, the accused had allegedly circulated a fake audio clip of the minister on the social media platform, regarding power situation and implementation of the ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme in Karnataka. CEN sleuths found that the mobile number used for the X account was in the name of Sharma’s father.

Regarding the malicious campaign, Bescom’s General Manager (A and HR) had filed a complaint on November 28, 2023.

The accused, who was produced before the jurisdictional court, was granted bail.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The Cyber, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) sleuths of the East division arrested an employee of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party’s IT cell, who reportedly carried out a malicious campaign against the Karnataka government and Energy Minister KJ George on platform X during the recent Telangana Assembly elections. Ravi Kanti Sharma, 33, of Karimnagar, was arrested on Wednesday. The accused is an active worker of the BRS and works in the party’s IT cell. Sharma’s parents are said to be former corporators of the party. Fake audio clip Using artificial intelligence, the accused had allegedly circulated a fake audio clip of the minister on the social media platform, regarding power situation and implementation of the ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme in Karnataka. CEN sleuths found that the mobile number used for the X account was in the name of Sharma’s father. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Regarding the malicious campaign, Bescom’s General Manager (A and HR) had filed a complaint on November 28, 2023. The accused, who was produced before the jurisdictional court, was granted bail. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp