Home Cities Bengaluru

BRS IT cell staffer arrested for fake campaign against Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George

Ravi Kanti Sharma, 33, of Karimnagar, was arrested on Wednesday. The accused is an active worker of the BRS and works in the party’s IT cell. 

Published: 16th December 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Cyber, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) sleuths of the East division arrested an employee of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party’s IT cell, who reportedly carried out a malicious campaign against the Karnataka government and Energy Minister KJ George on platform X during the recent Telangana Assembly elections. 

Ravi Kanti Sharma, 33, of Karimnagar, was arrested on Wednesday. The accused is an active worker of the BRS and works in the party’s IT cell.  Sharma’s parents are said to be former corporators of the party.

Fake audio clip
Using artificial intelligence, the accused had allegedly circulated a fake audio clip of the minister on the social media platform, regarding power situation and implementation of the ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme in Karnataka. CEN sleuths found that the mobile number used for the X account was in the name of Sharma’s father. 

Regarding the malicious campaign, Bescom’s General Manager (A and HR) had filed a complaint on November 28, 2023. 

The accused, who was produced before the jurisdictional court, was granted bail.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narcotics Economic Offences BRS KJ George artificial intelligence fake audio clip

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp