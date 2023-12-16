Home Cities Bengaluru

Celebrating festival of lights, the Israeli way

The small Israeli community in the city gathered for an intimate celebration hosted by Israeli Consul-General Tammy Ben-Haim.

Published: 16th December 2023 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

The small Israeli community in the city gathered for an intimate celebration hosted by Israeli Consul-General Tammy Ben-Haim.

The small Israeli community in the city gathered for an intimate celebration hosted by Israeli Consul-General Tammy Ben-Haim.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hanukkah is the Israeli festival of lights, and just like Deepavali, this Jewish celebration is celebrated with lamps.

The small Israeli community in the city gathered for an intimate celebration hosted by Israeli Consul-General Tammy Ben-Haim.

“We celebrate the victory of light over darkness, the victory of good over evil, the freedom of living as you want and not under oppression. These feelings, these victories, resonate loudly in the reality that Israel, and to an extent, Jews, are in these days.

We are literally fighting evil. We are at war with a terrorist organisation – Hamas who are out to destroy us. Out to vanquish our being as well as our souls and beliefs. The atrocities and horrors of the October 7 massacre are fresh and burning in our hearts and 135 of the babies, children, men, and women whom they have kidnapped are still held captive,” she said.

If faced with a similar situation, she wondered what other countries would do. “All of them would do the exact same thing that we are doing,” she said, adding, “We can together bring in the light in this darkness.’’

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hanukkah Deepavali Israeli festival Jewish celebration

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp