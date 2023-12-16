Celebrating festival of lights, the Israeli way

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hanukkah is the Israeli festival of lights, and just like Deepavali, this Jewish celebration is celebrated with lamps.

The small Israeli community in the city gathered for an intimate celebration hosted by Israeli Consul-General Tammy Ben-Haim.

“We celebrate the victory of light over darkness, the victory of good over evil, the freedom of living as you want and not under oppression. These feelings, these victories, resonate loudly in the reality that Israel, and to an extent, Jews, are in these days.

We are literally fighting evil. We are at war with a terrorist organisation – Hamas who are out to destroy us. Out to vanquish our being as well as our souls and beliefs. The atrocities and horrors of the October 7 massacre are fresh and burning in our hearts and 135 of the babies, children, men, and women whom they have kidnapped are still held captive,” she said.

If faced with a similar situation, she wondered what other countries would do. “All of them would do the exact same thing that we are doing,” she said, adding, “We can together bring in the light in this darkness.’’

