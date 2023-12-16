Denied leave, Bengaluru watch factory worker dies by suicide

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old man died by suicide after he was denied leave by his manager and supervisor. On Thursday night, Govind Raju hanged himself using a rope, on the terrace of an apartment building in Bagalagunte police station limits.

Police said Raju, a native of Andhra Pradesh, had reportedly informed his friends and mother via message on Thursday before taking the extreme step and also left a death note stating that he was upset over the denial of leave.

Raju had been working at a watch factory in Peenya Industrial Area for the past five years. After his shift, Raju took up duty as a guard for an under-construction building in Dasarahalli. He was staying in the same building and took the extreme step on the terrace, police added.

In the death note, Raju mentioned the names of Gururaj, the manager, and Ranjappa, the supervisor, of the watch factory. In the messages that Raju had sent to his mother and friends, he said he was ending his life as he had been working hard but his seniors were not approving his leave. Bagalagunte police registered a case of abetment to suicide and are investigating.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old man died by suicide after he was denied leave by his manager and supervisor. On Thursday night, Govind Raju hanged himself using a rope, on the terrace of an apartment building in Bagalagunte police station limits. Police said Raju, a native of Andhra Pradesh, had reportedly informed his friends and mother via message on Thursday before taking the extreme step and also left a death note stating that he was upset over the denial of leave. Raju had been working at a watch factory in Peenya Industrial Area for the past five years. After his shift, Raju took up duty as a guard for an under-construction building in Dasarahalli. He was staying in the same building and took the extreme step on the terrace, police added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In the death note, Raju mentioned the names of Gururaj, the manager, and Ranjappa, the supervisor, of the watch factory. In the messages that Raju had sent to his mother and friends, he said he was ending his life as he had been working hard but his seniors were not approving his leave. Bagalagunte police registered a case of abetment to suicide and are investigating. (If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7). Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp