Encroachments on storm water drain removed: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath

According to Girinath, 3,176 encroachments, including new ones, were identified across the city and 2,322 encroachments have been cleared so far.

Published: 16th December 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Chief Tushar Girinath. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the Palike has cleared Storm Water Drain (SWD) encroachments in the city, based on the high court’s directions. He said BBMP will ask the revenue department for more surveyors to collect encroachment details on SWDs and lakes.

He told reporters in Bengaluru on Friday that 62 encroachments were cleared in the Mahadevapura zone, and 75 encroachments were cleared in Yelahanka and Bommanahalli zones.  

According to Girinath, 3,176 encroachments, including new ones, were identified across the city and 2,322 encroachments have been cleared so far. “Another 854 encroachments need to be cleared, of which 155 encroachment cases are in court. An order was issued for clearance of 487 encroachments,” he said. 

Regarding lake encroachments, Girinath said 202 lakes were identified under the jurisdiction of the corporation, and 159 lakes were encroached. Letters were written to the departments concerned about lake encroachment, asking them to act. 

