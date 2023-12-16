Retro vibe: The Archies

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Set in the whimsical Riverdale, Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which is inspired by the classic Archies comic series, has managed to pull off retro looks, which are here to stay. In time for Christmas, this musical, which stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and Suhana Khan in leading roles, has become the mood board for vintage fashion thanks to fashion stylist Poornamrita Singh.

Prashasti Mukherjee

Set in the ’60s, based on the Anglo-Indian community, the movie gives ample scope for colour, pop and vintage prints. Model Pula Prakash, who wanted to channel her inner Veronica, loved the character for her style. “If I have to pick someone’s wardrobe, it has to be Veronica. But to be honest, more than her clothes, it’s the confidence that makes her who she is,” says Prakash. To recreate one of Ronnie’s looks, Prakash paired a strappy tunic with a lacy top. “Since it’s retro, a headband is a must, which is a staple for Suhana Khan in the movie. To add a little Christmas feel, I went for knee-length socks with fluffy shoes,” explains Prakash.

If everyone has a crush on the ever-stylish Ronnie, Betty Cooper has her own set of followers too. Prashasti Mukherjee loves Betty’s girl-next-door look. “Betty has a very simple yet practical style. You can wear them for your workplace, classes, or even family Christmas dinners,” she says, adding, “Between Ronnie and Betty, the latter is the more experimenting one and you can see that in the movie too, Khushi Kapoor who plays Betty is seen wearing dresses, skirts, pleated trousers, and even prints.” Taking inspiration from the movies, she recreated a look that can be your go-to look this winter. “I went for comfortable trousers and paired it with a black turtle neck t-shirt and layered it with a tweed jacket,” she says.

In the movie, Archie might be getting all the attention from Betty and Ronnie, but one can’t deny his rival Reggie’s style has always been on point. Entrepreneur Somick Datta takes inspiration from him. “I know it’s a very unpopular opinion to like Reggie, but to be honest, he is the actual stud of the school. I love his cool leather jacket boy look, which is timeless. In any era, leather jackets have never been out of fashion,” says Datta.

