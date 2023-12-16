Tech glitch halts Bengaluru Metro train ops on Green line

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An unusual technical problem encountered on the Metro railway tracks near Peenya Industry Metro station on the Green Line of Bengaluru Metro brought train operations on the northern portion of the line for half an hour. Morning commuters between the terminal station Nagasandra and Yeshwanthpur had to bear the brunt and reached their destination using other modes of transport.

Services were suspended on the northern half of this North-South Line from 10.15 am to 10.45 am, post which train services were resumed. Passengers waiting for their train in stations between Nagasandra and Yeshwanthpur- Dasarahalli, Jalahalli, Peenya Depot, Peenya and Gorguntapalya were impacted.

Executive Director, Operations & Maintenance, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, AS Shankar told TNIE, “We were taking one of the trains to the Peenya Depot for stabling from Peenya Industry Metro station by 10.15 am when the glitch occurred. After the morning peak hours, a few trains are usually taken to the depot. They would be reinducted during evening peak hours.”

Elaborating on the glitch, Shankar said, “There is a switch present here which works for two positions, one toward the depot and another towards the mainline. It was set for the depot when we were taking the train there but after that it could not be changed to the direction to run trains. Hence, train operations could not run along the stretch. Our technical staff set it right within half an hour and normalcy was restored.”

When asked if any alternate arrangements were made for commuters, he said announcements were made immediately about the issue.



