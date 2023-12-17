82-year-old dies by suicide after writing death note on wall

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An octogenarian has hanged himself after writing his death note on the wall with a piece of chalk, addressed to the city police commissioner. He died by suicide at the residence of one of his daughters at Kumaraswamy Layout 2nd Stage on Thursday.

The victim was reportedly cheated of his property by his wife, another daughter, a grandson and one of his sons-in-law. In his death note, he has expressed his pain for not being able to stay on his property during the fag end of his life and for being neglected despite requesting the accused to take care of him.

The victim is said to have had properties in Nagarbhavi, Kothanur and Sarakki Layout. The accused have allegedly registered his properties in their names through fraudulent means, police sources said. The victim, KB Puttasubbaiah (82) -- a retired NGEF employee, died by suicide in the rented duplex house of one of his daughters. The incident came to light around 9.30 pm.

The victim’s nephew Nilakanta M, a resident of Sarakki Gate on the Kanakapura Main Road, filed the complaint against the victim’s 65-year-old wife Malamma, daughter Vimala and two other men identified as Shekar and Mahesh. Shekar is the son-in-law of the victim and Mahesh is his grandson.

The victim has five daughters, of whom Vimala is the eldest. “Of the four suspects, Shekar and Mahesh are absconding. The two women have been notified about the complaint. Since they are yet to complete the rituals, they have not yet been questioned. The victim has used a bedspread to hang himself. The room where he died by suicide was locked,” said an officer.

A case of abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the four suspects. The Kumaraswamy Layout police have registered a case.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable.

In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: An octogenarian has hanged himself after writing his death note on the wall with a piece of chalk, addressed to the city police commissioner. He died by suicide at the residence of one of his daughters at Kumaraswamy Layout 2nd Stage on Thursday. The victim was reportedly cheated of his property by his wife, another daughter, a grandson and one of his sons-in-law. In his death note, he has expressed his pain for not being able to stay on his property during the fag end of his life and for being neglected despite requesting the accused to take care of him. The victim is said to have had properties in Nagarbhavi, Kothanur and Sarakki Layout. The accused have allegedly registered his properties in their names through fraudulent means, police sources said. The victim, KB Puttasubbaiah (82) -- a retired NGEF employee, died by suicide in the rented duplex house of one of his daughters. The incident came to light around 9.30 pm.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The victim’s nephew Nilakanta M, a resident of Sarakki Gate on the Kanakapura Main Road, filed the complaint against the victim’s 65-year-old wife Malamma, daughter Vimala and two other men identified as Shekar and Mahesh. Shekar is the son-in-law of the victim and Mahesh is his grandson. The victim has five daughters, of whom Vimala is the eldest. “Of the four suspects, Shekar and Mahesh are absconding. The two women have been notified about the complaint. Since they are yet to complete the rituals, they have not yet been questioned. The victim has used a bedspread to hang himself. The room where he died by suicide was locked,” said an officer. A case of abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the four suspects. The Kumaraswamy Layout police have registered a case. Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable.In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp