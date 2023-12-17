No new paid parking system in city for now, says BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After receiving mixed responses from the public, pertaining to paid parking in the city by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on a contract basis, the State government is no longer interested in starting the same in new places.

BBMP officials stated that the paid parking system came to a halt on Cunningham Road due to traffic problems. Besides, tenders that the BBMP had called to start the paid parking system in various places, at the cost of Rs 36 crore, have seen no bidders.

“We called for tenders twice but no bidder came forward. We suggested Rs 30 for an hour for four-wheelers and Rs 20 for two-wheelers. The rates were however to be revised depending on the zones and roads. A list of roads were identified with the help of DULT, post a detailed survey but nothing moved forward. We spoke to the government but they asked us to stay the idea,” a senior BBMP official said.

In 2020 the BBMP had introduced a smart paid parking system on 10 city roads. The list included- Cunningham Road, MG Road, Kasturba Road, St Marks Road, Residency Road, Museum Cross Road, Vittal Mallya Hospital Road, Vittal Mallya Road, Church Street and Ali Asker Road.

