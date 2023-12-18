Bengaluru flyer loses Rs 1.5L from check-in bag, files complaint

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A social activist who flew to Bengaluru from Chennai by an IndiGo flight on Saturday evening has claimed that he was robbed of Rs 1.5 lakh cash from the bag he had checked in. He has filed a complaint with the Bengaluru airport police station.

“I had gone to Chennai on Friday to meet a lawyer in connection with filing a case at the NGT Tribunal regarding an environmental violation issue in Karnataka. I was returning to Bengaluru on Saturday,” Dinesh Kalahalli, a farmer and resident of Kanakapura, said.

“On December 16, after completing the security screening process by 2.15 pm, we boarded from Gate 15 there. The flight (6E 847) was late by over an hour and departed only by 5 pm. The flight reached Bengaluru by 6 pm and I booked a taxi inside the airport.

As the taxi left the airport, I had a splitting headache and opened my bag to get medicines. It was then I realised the money was missing. When I collected it, the plastic zip tie was missing,” Kalahalli said.

He dashed to BIAL station in the same cab and filed a complaint. “I also work as a farmer and this is my cash. After the screening at Chennai airport, I did not check the bag. I opened it only inside the cab after reaching Bengaluru and found it missing,” he added. There was no response from IndiGo at the time of going to the press.

