Three killed in separate road accidents in Bengaluru 

In another accident, an 87-year-old pedestrian was killed when a two-wheeler knocked him down while he was crossing the road.

Published: 18th December 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Three persons were killed in separate accidents in the city.  A 21-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run after her two-wheeler was hit by a car in Chikkajala traffic police station limits. The police said the deceased, Banu B, went trekking to Bettahalsoor with her friends at 4.20 am on Sunday.

After the trek, Banu, who was associated with the sales department of a private company, was heading towards her office on Airport Road, when the accident occurred.  The police have yet to identify the vehicle involved in the accident.   

In another accident, an 87-year-old pedestrian was killed when a two-wheeler knocked him down while he was crossing the road. Ramakrishna Rao was crossing the 16th main road in Jayanagar 4th block at 5.30 pm on Saturday when he was hit by the bike, the police said. 

Rao, who sustained severe head injuries, died at a hospital. The Jayanagar traffic police have registered a case.  In yet another incident reported in Hulimavu traffic police station, a 51-year-old lorry driver died in a bid to avoid a parked garbage lorry. The police said the incident happened at around 10 pm on Saturday when the deceased, Chinnanan, a native of Tamil Nadu, was going from Bannerghatta toll gate towards Electronics City.

The collision occurred on NICE Road when Chinnanan was trying to avoid the garbage lorry that was parked on the right side of the road but in an attempt, Chinnanan lost control of the vehicle following which the lorry toppled. He sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to St John’s Hospital where he died during the treatment. 

