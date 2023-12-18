Home Cities Bengaluru

Will restrictions return? Covid TAC to meet on Dec 18 

 The new 15-member TAC was reconstituted in September and is headed by Dr K Ravi, Professor and Head of the Department (Medicine), Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI).

Published: 18th December 2023 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2023 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The new JN.1 variant that is spreading in Kerala and Tamil Nadu is from the Omicron lineage and the sudden jump in the number of cases indicates that the new variant might be good at evading the immune systems or highly transmissible, a Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) member has said.

The new 15-member TAC was reconstituted in September and is headed by Dr K Ravi, Professor and Head of the Department (Medicine), Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI).

The member said that at present we need not panic and people can follow the Covid-19 protocols that include wearing face masks and those with compromised immunity and co-morbid conditions can avoid going to crowded places.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao convened a meeting with the health officials and TAC 
on Tuesday. At present there is no cause for worry, but Karnataka may impose Covid-19 protocols ahead of New Year celebrations in large numbers, the TAC member added.

“The JN.1 variant, stemming from the Omicron lineage, exhibits minor mutations leading to sub-variants. To categorise a strain as a variant of concern, we evaluate three key parameters — the rate of transmission, its immune evasion, and its propensity to cause severe disease. While there’s some indication of a slightly increased transmissibility and preliminary evidence of potential vaccine evasion, reassuringly, there’s no significant rise in severe cases,” said Dr John Paul M, Consultant in Tropical Medicine & Infectious Disease, Sparsh Hospital.

Similar to vaccination strategies against seasonal flu, adapting booster vaccines tailored to emerging variants becomes crucial. Community measures align with current practices: vigilance for symptoms, adherence to preventive measures like mask-wearing and distancing, and targeted protection for vulnerable populations. This proactive approach aims to curb transmission and mitigate potential challenges posed by evolving viral strains, ensuring a strategic and effective response to emerging health threats, he added.

Meanwhile, Kodagu District Minister N S Boseraju has told the district administration to take precautionary measures as the district shares a border with Kerala. Similarly, the Mysuru administration has also taken steps to ensure that  there is no spread of the new variant in the villages of Karnataka sharing border with Kerala. They have intensified surveillance at the checkposts.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JN.1 variant Dinesh Gundu Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp