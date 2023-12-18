Will restrictions return? Covid TAC to meet on Dec 18 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The new JN.1 variant that is spreading in Kerala and Tamil Nadu is from the Omicron lineage and the sudden jump in the number of cases indicates that the new variant might be good at evading the immune systems or highly transmissible, a Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) member has said.

The new 15-member TAC was reconstituted in September and is headed by Dr K Ravi, Professor and Head of the Department (Medicine), Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI).

The member said that at present we need not panic and people can follow the Covid-19 protocols that include wearing face masks and those with compromised immunity and co-morbid conditions can avoid going to crowded places.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao convened a meeting with the health officials and TAC

on Tuesday. At present there is no cause for worry, but Karnataka may impose Covid-19 protocols ahead of New Year celebrations in large numbers, the TAC member added.

“The JN.1 variant, stemming from the Omicron lineage, exhibits minor mutations leading to sub-variants. To categorise a strain as a variant of concern, we evaluate three key parameters — the rate of transmission, its immune evasion, and its propensity to cause severe disease. While there’s some indication of a slightly increased transmissibility and preliminary evidence of potential vaccine evasion, reassuringly, there’s no significant rise in severe cases,” said Dr John Paul M, Consultant in Tropical Medicine & Infectious Disease, Sparsh Hospital.

Similar to vaccination strategies against seasonal flu, adapting booster vaccines tailored to emerging variants becomes crucial. Community measures align with current practices: vigilance for symptoms, adherence to preventive measures like mask-wearing and distancing, and targeted protection for vulnerable populations. This proactive approach aims to curb transmission and mitigate potential challenges posed by evolving viral strains, ensuring a strategic and effective response to emerging health threats, he added.

Meanwhile, Kodagu District Minister N S Boseraju has told the district administration to take precautionary measures as the district shares a border with Kerala. Similarly, the Mysuru administration has also taken steps to ensure that there is no spread of the new variant in the villages of Karnataka sharing border with Kerala. They have intensified surveillance at the checkposts.

