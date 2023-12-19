Baptist Hospital gets cutting-edge cancer tech  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Advancements in healthcare technology, particularly in cancer care, will substantially enhance public healthcare, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday. Speaking after inaugurating the TrueBeam Linear Accelerator (LINAC) at Bangalore Baptist Hospital in Hebbal, the CM said the latest version of LINAC is a cutting-edge solution dedicated to aiding patients battling cancer.

“The advanced technology will also empower doctors to achieve successful cancer treatment,” he said. He stressed that as the hospital treats patients from all areas, the doctors and the medical staff should know Kannada for the convenience of patients and their families.

LINAC, the latest developed system for cancer patients, allows doctors to precisely treat the most “difficult to reach cancer”. LINAC allows doctors to treat cancers in various parts, including the brain, breast, head, neck, liver, lung, pancreas, and spine, Dr Saro Jacob, Head of the Oncology Department, added that the treatment duration has been reduced to five minutes from the previous 20 minutes.

“During the treatment, patients are positioned on a treatment couch, and the machine, equipped with a CT scan, revolves around them to scan the tumour or lump. The radiation doses will be delivered from various angles, even for tumours in continuous motion,” she explained.

Dr Spurgeon R, Director of Bangalore Baptist Hospital, said the accuracy is because the treatment identifies the specific area, thereby reducing the potential side effects.

