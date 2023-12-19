Home Cities Bengaluru

Baptist Hospital gets cutting-edge cancer tech  

LINAC, the latest developed system for cancer patients, allows doctors to precisely treat the most “difficult to reach cancer”.

Published: 19th December 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others after the inauguration of the TrueBeam Linear Accelerator at Bangalore Baptist Hospital in Hebbal on Monday | Express_

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others after the inauguration of the TrueBeam Linear Accelerator at Bangalore Baptist Hospital in Hebbal on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Advancements in healthcare technology, particularly in cancer care, will substantially enhance public healthcare, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday. Speaking after inaugurating the TrueBeam Linear Accelerator (LINAC) at Bangalore Baptist Hospital in Hebbal, the CM said the latest version of LINAC is a cutting-edge solution dedicated to aiding patients battling cancer.

“The advanced technology will also empower doctors to achieve successful cancer treatment,” he said. He stressed that as the hospital treats patients from all areas, the doctors and the medical staff should know Kannada for the convenience of patients and their families.

LINAC, the latest developed system for cancer patients, allows doctors to precisely treat the most “difficult to reach cancer”. LINAC allows doctors to treat cancers in various parts, including the brain, breast, head, neck, liver, lung, pancreas, and spine, Dr Saro Jacob, Head of the Oncology Department, added that the treatment duration has been reduced to five minutes from the previous 20 minutes.

“During the treatment, patients are positioned on a treatment couch, and the machine, equipped with a CT scan, revolves around them to scan the tumour or lump. The radiation doses will be delivered from various angles, even for tumours in continuous motion,” she explained.

Dr Spurgeon R, Director of Bangalore Baptist Hospital, said the accuracy is because the treatment identifies the specific area, thereby reducing the potential side effects. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
healthcare Siddaramaiah LINAC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp