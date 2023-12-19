Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Man, sons arrested for employing two minor sisters 

The sisters were employed to take care of a woman identified as Pinky Jain, wife of Ashok Kumar. 

Published: 19th December 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Jayanagar police searched the house of a 51-year-old man and rescued two minor girls, both sisters, who were employed by him to take care of his ailing wife. The girls, aged 10 and 8, hail from Bihar and are at present kept at a state-run facility. The police have registered a suo-moto case in this regard.

The arrested are Ashok Kumar, a senior executive in a private firm, and his two sons, aged 27 and 25.
The sisters were employed to take care of a woman identified as Pinky Jain, wife of Ashok Kumar. The parents of the girls are presently working in Mysuru and Ashok Kumar’s sons are said to have gone there to bring the girls to the city.

“All the three have been arrested and released on bail. The girls will be sent back to their parents. It is illegal to employ minors below the age of 14 for family-based jobs and cannot be employed in any type of hazardous occupation,” said the police. 

Ashok Kumar and his sons have been booked under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act. The Jayanagar police have registered a case.

