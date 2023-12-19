Joy to the world, the good doctor has come

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: I’ve been complaining about the disappearing race of GPs (general physicians) from the city. Medical treatment has gone through the roof. There were good old doctors who would hold their patients’ hands to read the pulse, ask them to open their mouths and say the biggest ‘aaa’ while they peeped inside the mouth with a torch and then put on their stethoscope and ask them to breathe in an out.

Finished with the three customary rituals the doctors would sit down on their chair and write the prescription while doling out their advice on eating and sleeping well. The kind old doctor would also spare some moments enquiring about family members. Before the age of prescription medicines, there were GPs who would instruct their compounder to make a dark red mixture in small glass bottles which were given to the patient with instructions for the dose.

They were family doctors, who would also visit the patient’s home in times of an emergency. They knew every member of the family and having a doctor come home wasn’t a matter of privilege. Such courtesies were extended in genuine cases and families known to the doctor.

The friendly GPs are now nearly extinct. In fact, you are among the fortunate ones if you have a GP. Treasure him. They have been replaced by specialists. Finding a good doctor in the maze of specialists isn’t easy and not before you have spent a couple of thousands and done a battery of pathology tests. Yet, in these changed times, there are doctors with a difference.

Finding Dr HM Chandramohan Shetty was such an overwhelming experience that I decided to make him the muse for my column. His practice spans over three decades from a small clinic in an extremely congested Pemme Gowda Road in JC Nagar. When I first went to see him, I was surprised to read his clinic timing. Monday to Saturday – Morning - 10am to 4pm. Evening 6pm to 11.45pm.

Sunday is half day; from 6pm to 12am! He is 72 years old and stands for 12-14 hours every day while attending to his patients. No patient is turned down. While waiting for my turn I spoke to some of them. They told me there are days when the clinic is open till 1 am because of the rush. Almost all his patients are from weaker socio-economic backgrounds and include daily wage workers, petty shop owners, housemaids, rickshaw drivers etc.

Vijaya Clinic is always full and Dr Shetty’s patients swear by him. He charges a bare minimum fee. There are so many patients whom he sees gratis. “He is a very sincere doctor. His medicines work wonders. He is like God to people here,” said one of his patients. The others waiting for their turn concurred. It’s a small clinic and cannot accommodate many people.

There are patients who sit on the pavement and wait for their turn. I stepped out of his clinic feeling happy, with a new learning. After meeting him I realised that there are people who remain rooted despite the change in the direction of the wind. They continue to do what they know best; serve the poorest of the poor with commitment and grace.

The fact that there are doctors like Dr Shetty, who are still around gives me hope that not all is lost. Everybody can receive appropriate medical care even if they cannot afford it. And this is such a big relief. There are good people, who shun publicity and continue to serve without making a big deal of it. They are messengers of hope and goodwill. It’s Christmas; the season of love, hope, giving and joy.

Let’s rejoice the spirit of humanity and give without asking.

(The writer’s views are her own)

