On a high note

BENGALURU: The New Year is around the corner, and party playlists are already in the making. If you are looking to add to your collection, the much-anticipated music video of High Hukku, sung by Nikhita Gandhi, has to be your party starter. The song, which was released on Monday, is part of the rapper, King’s album, New Life.

The song takes the hook of Hai Hukku from the movie Gopi Kishan, which starred Suniel Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, and Shilpa Shirodkar. Gandhi, who was in the city for a show, didn’t feel the pressure of the existing popularity of the original song, she says, adding, “Pressure is irrelevant. It all depends on the song.”

Gandhi revealed she kept this collaboration to herself for more than a year. It’s been more than a year since she did this track and was waiting for the right time to announce it. “I was working on Jugnu at the time. Badshah and I were recording some parts of the songs. Aditya Dev, the producer of High Hukku, was also the producer of Jugnu. He made me do some of the verses of the song and that’s how it happened,” says Gandhi, revealing that she never met King at the recording but much later.

Known for coming up with some power-packed songs like Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Tiger 3 and Ordinary Person from Leo, Gandhi’s name came to the top of the chart this year. “It’s been a fabulous year with so many collaborations. A lot of songs with Pritam da this year are very exciting. Ordinary Person, the song with Anirudh [Ravichander] was a big surprise.

I didn’t expect it to be such a massive hit because it started as a project where I was just singing something for the score element. It just blew into something else,” she says, adding, “Music has no language barrier, it’s an English song from a Tamil film doing better than a lot of my other Hindi songs as well. It’s just so incredible to see music just spreading everywhere.”

It’s going to be a busy year-ender for Gandhi, with various shows lined up, and the singer has no complaints about it. “I love the madness. I love being busy. This is who I am, singing and performing and all of it. A lot of people have different personalities on and off stage. For me, it’s the same person, I’m equally energetic at all times,” Gandhi signs off.

