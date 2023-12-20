Belagavi stripping case: compensation cheque handed over to family

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Belagavi district- minister Satish Jarkiholi handed over a compensation cheque to the family of the woman, who was assaulted, stripped and paraded naked in Hosa Vantamuri village of Belagavi taluk recently.

The government had announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the woman, for which Patil handed over the cheque to the latter’s kin at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Tuesday, and also assured the family of protection.

Besides, a sanction letter granting 2.03-acre plot of land, granted under the Land Ownership Scheme of Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Board was handed over to the victim’s family too.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Vijayakumar Honakeri, Belagavi City Corporation Commissioner Ashok Dudagunti, district manager of Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Board Basavaraj and other officials were present.

