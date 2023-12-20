Bengaluru Pawnbroker robbed, Rs 60 lakhs recovered, accused arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of five miscreants who robbed a pawnbroker after leading him to an isolated place, promising him gold ornaments for a cheaper price was arrested by the Basaveshwaranagar police. The accused who had befriended the victim a year ago convinced him of getting gold for a cheaper price. They escaped with Rs 80 lakh in cash.

The accused had attacked and robbed pawnbroker Sankith Jain,22, from KGF of Rs 80 lakh near the sub-registrar’s office on December 11.

The gang realizing that the victim was a pawnbroker hatched a plot to rob him. On the day of the incident, the victim met one of the accused near Rajajinagar Metro station. The accused then took him in a car near the sub registrar’s office and robbed him along with his other associates.



