Bengaluru Pawnbroker robbed, Rs 60 lakhs recovered, accused arrested

The accused had attacked and robbed pawnbroker Sankith Jain,22, from KGF of Rs 80 lakh near the sub-registrar’s office on December 11.

BENGALURU:  A gang of five miscreants who robbed a pawnbroker after leading him to an isolated place, promising him gold ornaments for a cheaper price was arrested by the Basaveshwaranagar police. The accused who had befriended the victim a year ago convinced him of getting gold for a cheaper price. They escaped with Rs 80 lakh in cash. 

The gang realizing that the victim was a pawnbroker hatched a plot to rob him. On the day of the incident, the victim met one of the accused near Rajajinagar Metro station. The accused then took him in a car near the sub registrar’s office and robbed him along with his other associates.
 

