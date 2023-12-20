Bengaluru Woman’s affair with two colleagues drives husband to die by suicide

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset over his wife’s alleged illicit relationship with two of their colleagues, a 45-year-old garments factory worker died by suicide, after putting up a WhatsApp status mentioning the names of his wife and the two men. The victim, his wife and the two men were working together.

The victim has been identified as Ramesh, a resident of Lakshmipura in MN Halli. Ramesh from Koratagere in Tumakuru jumped in front of a moving train near Soladevanahalli at 10.30 am on Sunday. The Yeshwanthpur Railway Police have registered a case.

His wife Shilpa, Sanju and another colleague have been arrested by the Yeshwanthpur Railway Police.

Ramesh met his wife at the workplace, courted her and then the two got married in 2004. He, his wife and the two other accused were all working at the same garment factory.

Unidentified body on track

After he died by suicide, the Yeshwanthpur Railway Police were informed about an unidentified body on the tracks. When the Railway Police arrived at the spot, the mobile phone next to Ramesh’s body started ringing.

When the police answered, the caller identified himself as the victim’s kin and informed them about the WhatsApp status in which the victim had mentioned the names of his wife and two colleagues, said an officer, who is part of the investigation.

The accused men were close friends with Ramesh and used to visit his house regularly. Ramesh was not aware of their illicit relationship with his wife. The couple has a daughter who is pursuing her graduation.

Accused arrested

All three accused have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody. A case of abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Yeshwanthpur Railway police station.

