Commercial complex gutted in fire at Bengaluru's Marathahalli

Reasons for the fire are yet to be ascertained.

A fire force personnel suffered minor injuries while putting off the fire in the three-storeyed building in Marathahalli on Monday night | Allen Egenuse J

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A three-storeyed commercial complex at Marathahalli was completely gutted in an accidental fire on Monday night. The commercial complex next to the Marathahalli bridge which housed a premium brand of men’s apparel showroom was completely gutted in the mishap on Monday night around 11.45 pm. Four people who were in the building were rescued.

Besides, the fire had also spread to neighbouring shops, an electrical transformer and a coconut tree. A fire personnel also sustained minor injuries while putting off the fire.

The reasons for the fire are yet to be ascertained.

The four people who were rescued jumped to the neighbouring building after the fire broke out. Fire department personnel rescued them, by bringing them out of the building. Six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire. Marathahalli police have registered a case. 

