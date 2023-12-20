DRDO officials chop tree branches in Bengaluru, RFO to file case

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a violation of the Tree Preservation Act, officials of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) allegedly got 13 large tree branches chopped in CV Raman Nagar ward without permission from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s forest division. The BBMP forest department had no clue about the incident and rushed to the spot only after TNIE contacted them for their response.

BLG Swamy, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), BBMP, said the Range Forest Officer (RFO) concerned has been directed to register a case in this regard as this is a violation of rules.

Speaking to TNIE, Range Forest Officer, Bengaluru East Division, Thimmappa said he spoke to P N S Reddy from the Estate Management Unit, DRDO Township, and found out that 13 tree branches in the township in CV Raman Nagar Ward were allegedly cut by them.

“These 13 tree branches were felled without bringing it to the BBMP’s notice. Senior officers of the BBMP forest department have asked me to register a case and issue notice to the official concerned as the action of cutting tree branches without intimation and following due procedure like inspection by the tree officer and RFO is against the Tree Preservation Act, 1976,” said Thimmappa and added that based on the reply, the BBMP tree officer will decide on the next course of action.

Reddy of the Estate Management Unit stated that the tree branches were cut to facilitate the movement of trucks carrying huge radars.

Commenting on the development, environmental activist Vijay Nishanth said the institution should accept the wrongdoing on their part. “Such reputed institutions should have been careful. The place may be private, government or defence, but BBMP’s permission is mandatory for anything to do with cutting, translocation or pruning of trees.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: In a violation of the Tree Preservation Act, officials of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) allegedly got 13 large tree branches chopped in CV Raman Nagar ward without permission from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s forest division. The BBMP forest department had no clue about the incident and rushed to the spot only after TNIE contacted them for their response. BLG Swamy, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), BBMP, said the Range Forest Officer (RFO) concerned has been directed to register a case in this regard as this is a violation of rules. Speaking to TNIE, Range Forest Officer, Bengaluru East Division, Thimmappa said he spoke to P N S Reddy from the Estate Management Unit, DRDO Township, and found out that 13 tree branches in the township in CV Raman Nagar Ward were allegedly cut by them.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “These 13 tree branches were felled without bringing it to the BBMP’s notice. Senior officers of the BBMP forest department have asked me to register a case and issue notice to the official concerned as the action of cutting tree branches without intimation and following due procedure like inspection by the tree officer and RFO is against the Tree Preservation Act, 1976,” said Thimmappa and added that based on the reply, the BBMP tree officer will decide on the next course of action. Reddy of the Estate Management Unit stated that the tree branches were cut to facilitate the movement of trucks carrying huge radars. Commenting on the development, environmental activist Vijay Nishanth said the institution should accept the wrongdoing on their part. “Such reputed institutions should have been careful. The place may be private, government or defence, but BBMP’s permission is mandatory for anything to do with cutting, translocation or pruning of trees.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp