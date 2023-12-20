Gram panchayat member abducted, assaulted for ‘helping’ kin elope with girl in Karnataka's Haveri 

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HAVERI: A group of five men abducted a 46-year-old man and assaulted him for allegedly helping his brother-in-law elope with a girl at Mudenur village in Haveri district on Monday night.

Police have arrested four of the five accused. Prashanth Mankur, the victim, is a member of Mudenur gram panchayat. After abducting and assaulting Mankur, the group dumped him semi-nude in front of the Ranebennur rural police station. Mankur’s brother-in-law eloped with the girl from Chalagere village three days ago.

Superintendent of Police Anshu Kumar said four persons have been arrested for assaulting Mankur. However, the victim has not mentioned in his complaint that the accused had stripped him.

“After the victim’s brother-in-law eloped with the girl, the village elders held a meeting with both families. On December 18, the victim’s brother-in-law and the girl got married at Ranebennur. On Monday, the girl’s family members attacked Mankur,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, Mankur said, “I was abducted and beaten up by five persons from the girl’s family. They also attacked my family members. When they were dragging me to a van, my shirt got torn and it was thrown away. The accused assaulted me while the van was driven to an isolated place. After assaulting me, the accused drove the van towards Ranebennur and dumped me semi-nude in front of the rural police station.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HAVERI: A group of five men abducted a 46-year-old man and assaulted him for allegedly helping his brother-in-law elope with a girl at Mudenur village in Haveri district on Monday night. Police have arrested four of the five accused. Prashanth Mankur, the victim, is a member of Mudenur gram panchayat. After abducting and assaulting Mankur, the group dumped him semi-nude in front of the Ranebennur rural police station. Mankur’s brother-in-law eloped with the girl from Chalagere village three days ago. Superintendent of Police Anshu Kumar said four persons have been arrested for assaulting Mankur. However, the victim has not mentioned in his complaint that the accused had stripped him.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “After the victim’s brother-in-law eloped with the girl, the village elders held a meeting with both families. On December 18, the victim’s brother-in-law and the girl got married at Ranebennur. On Monday, the girl’s family members attacked Mankur,” the SP said. Meanwhile, Mankur said, “I was abducted and beaten up by five persons from the girl’s family. They also attacked my family members. When they were dragging me to a van, my shirt got torn and it was thrown away. The accused assaulted me while the van was driven to an isolated place. After assaulting me, the accused drove the van towards Ranebennur and dumped me semi-nude in front of the rural police station.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp