‘Implement COTPA strictly to protect non-smokers’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Secretary of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority and Senior Civil Judge Raghavendra Shettigar said that to protect the health of non-smoking children, women and the public in the city, the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA) Act should be effectively implemented.

Addressing a training workshop held at the BBMP South Zone on Tuesday, he said citizens should be made aware of the Act and fines and legal action should be taken against violators of the Act. He said we should all join hands to build a better society for the next generation.

Badrinath, a senior police officer, said the sale of tobacco products in petty shops should be monitored and prevented. Action should be taken against hookah bars, bars and restaurants and sellers of tobacco products violating the Act.

Senior BBMP health officials said health officers at the ward level in collaboration with the police will conduct inspections and impose fines.

South Zone Health Officer Dr Kalpana, District Tobacco Control Cell Program Officer Dr Kumar, and officials from the health, police, education and food safety departments were present.

