On the wishlist

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Whether you are looking for a last-minute Secret Santa gift or a curated present of warmth and affection, here’s a guide to Christmas gifts for all your loved ones

Foodie’s Paradise

Indulge in the spirit of gifting with an assorted Bento Box, offering a selection of four treats from an array of options which include brown butter giant cookie, vanilla coffee ganache cake, chocolate cake, and more.

Price: Rs 1,800++

Details: The Kind Roastery and Brew Room, JP Nagar

Bliss Basket

Dive into the world of chocolates with the season’s curated collection of luxury couverture chocolates, ranging from a box of nine to a box of 49.

Price: Rs 850 - Rs 2,940

Details: shop.smoor.in

Glam it Up

Spread festive cheer with a gift that brings a touch of glamour. The Ayurveda Co. Lip, Cheek & Eye Tint Minis offers deep moisturisation, giving soft, plump, and luscious lips and cheeks.

Price: Rs 999

Details: theayurvedaco.com

Eco Christmas

For all those who love sustainable, zero-waste living, this curated Christmas gift from Sat.Suma could be the best last-minute gift. The Under the Christmas Tree collection has handcrafted soap bars and more, made with natural ingredients.

Price: Rs 800- Rs 1,150

Details: sat-suma.com

Glow Essentials

Get your loved ones a lip and skin care routine with Laneige’s Sweet Night Set and Midnight Minis Set which hydrates skin and lips with intense moisturisation and antioxidants

Price: Rs 1,600 - Rs 2,500

Details: nykaa.com

Sweet Tooth

Enjoy sweet delights with khoya mithai capturing the essence of the festive winter season with the curated Winter Mithai Box of laddoos, Khoya x Pottery Barn, with sweets and mugs by Pottery Barn, and a set of khoya candles.

Price: Rs 1,200 - Rs 8,850

Details: khoyamithai.com

Love Overload

With a range of Christmas hampers, celebrate the essence of love and happiness by sharing the perfect gifts with your cherished ones. The lineup of hampers includes Moring Musings, a breakfast, Bake a Treat, homemade cookies, and more.

Price: Rs 999 - Rs 3,500

Details: thegiftstudio.com

(Compiled by Sargam Parashar)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

