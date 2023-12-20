On the wishlist
Indulge in the spirit of gifting with an assorted Bento Box, offering a selection of four treats from an array of options which include brown butter giant cookie,
Published: 20th December 2023 07:29 AM | Last Updated: 20th December 2023 07:29 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: Whether you are looking for a last-minute Secret Santa gift or a curated present of warmth and affection, here’s a guide to Christmas gifts for all your loved ones
Foodie’s Paradise
Indulge in the spirit of gifting with an assorted Bento Box, offering a selection of four treats from an array of options which include brown butter giant cookie, vanilla coffee ganache cake, chocolate cake, and more.
Price: Rs 1,800++
Details: The Kind Roastery and Brew Room, JP Nagar
Bliss Basket
Dive into the world of chocolates with the season’s curated collection of luxury couverture chocolates, ranging from a box of nine to a box of 49.
Price: Rs 850 - Rs 2,940
Details: shop.smoor.in
Glam it Up
Spread festive cheer with a gift that brings a touch of glamour. The Ayurveda Co. Lip, Cheek & Eye Tint Minis offers deep moisturisation, giving soft, plump, and luscious lips and cheeks.
Price: Rs 999
Details: theayurvedaco.com
Eco Christmas
For all those who love sustainable, zero-waste living, this curated Christmas gift from Sat.Suma could be the best last-minute gift. The Under the Christmas Tree collection has handcrafted soap bars and more, made with natural ingredients.
Price: Rs 800- Rs 1,150
Details: sat-suma.com
Glow Essentials
Get your loved ones a lip and skin care routine with Laneige’s Sweet Night Set and Midnight Minis Set which hydrates skin and lips with intense moisturisation and antioxidants
Price: Rs 1,600 - Rs 2,500
Details: nykaa.com
Sweet Tooth
Enjoy sweet delights with khoya mithai capturing the essence of the festive winter season with the curated Winter Mithai Box of laddoos, Khoya x Pottery Barn, with sweets and mugs by Pottery Barn, and a set of khoya candles.
Price: Rs 1,200 - Rs 8,850
Details: khoyamithai.com
Love Overload
With a range of Christmas hampers, celebrate the essence of love and happiness by sharing the perfect gifts with your cherished ones. The lineup of hampers includes Moring Musings, a breakfast, Bake a Treat, homemade cookies, and more.
Price: Rs 999 - Rs 3,500
Details: thegiftstudio.com
(Compiled by Sargam Parashar)