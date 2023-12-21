17 Covid cases reported, BBMP to conduct 1,500 tests per day

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With 17 Covid fresh cases on Wednesday, the total number of Coronavirus cases reported within BBMP limits has gone up to 59 since December 1. BBMP health department officials assured people that there is nothing to worry about and that 1,500 people will be tested every day, based on state government directions.

Chief Health Officer Dr AS Balasundar said all the 17 positive cases were from private hospitals. Two patients, who have comorbidities, are in ICU. He said there was nothing to worry about as the infection is not fatal. “Senior citizens and people with compromised immunity should take care as per the state health department’s advisory. The Palike is yet to confirm genomic sequencing of 17 new cases which is done based on Cycle Threshold level scan.” Genomic sequencing is done only if the CT value is 25 and below, he added.

The Palike reported two suspected COVID-19 deaths in the first week of December. Palike health officials said that except for two patients in ICU, all patients have shown signs of improvement.

BBMP Special Commissioner, of Health, Babu Shankar Reddy said the Palike held a preparatory meeting with all senior health officials. “The BBMP assures people that it is ready to handle emergencies as it has 144 primary health centres, 242 Namma Clinics, 450 lab technicians, 350 doctors and 2,000 oxygen concentrators to help patients with breathing difficulties. There is no shortage of doctors.”

5 CHECKPOSTS SET UP ON KERALA BORDER

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada district established five checkposts on the Karnataka-Kerala border areas to monitor and spread awareness about Covid-19 sub-variant JN1 cases being reported in Kerala. DHO Dr HR Thimmaiah said five check posts have been set up. No restrictions have been imposed and awareness is being spread through mic announcements by asking people suffering from influenza-like illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection to undergo tests.

