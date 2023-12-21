Home Cities Bengaluru

Eight fake policemen who robbed a businessman in Bengaluru of Rs 1 crore arrested

They attacked the son of the businessman and escaped with Rs 60 lakh cash, 700 grams of gold ornaments and other valuables, all worth more than one crore.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A gang of eight fake policemen who looted the residence of a businessman at HMT Layout have been arrested by the Peenya police. The accused had entered the house of Manohar at around 7.30 pm on December 4. Manohar, who owns a poly film firm, was not at home at the time of the incident.

The businessman’s wife Sujatha had let the accused, who were in police uniform into the house assuming they came in connection with legal issues between her husband and in-laws. Her son Rupesh, who tried to resist was attacked with a machete.

He underwent treatment in a private hospital. He underwent treatment in a private hospital. Moreover, the accused while fleeing made away with the digital video recorder to conceal their identification. Peenya police are in the process of recovering the stolen items. The accused were picked from various locations. All the accused are being interrogated.

