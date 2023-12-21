KSRTC services all set to improve with upgraded facilities 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated the upgraded KST printing press and sports complex as well as flagged off 15 new jeeps to improve operational efficiency, line checking and accident response across the 83 depots associated with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Wednesday.

The sports complex in Shantinagar received a Rs 69.7-lakh upgrade, focused on staff well-being by introducing improvements including wooden floors, concrete flooring, front portion development and roof repairs.

The longstanding KST printing press, operational since 1952, underwent a Rs 39.83-lakh upgrade with enhanced infrastructure, including flooring and a new skylight and refurbishment of the store building, solidifying its role in printing tickets, Electronic Ticketing Machine (ETM) rolls and stationery items.

