Home Cities Bengaluru

KSRTC services all set to improve with upgraded facilities 

The sports complex in Shantinagar received a Rs 69.7-lakh upgrade, focused on staff well-being by introducing improvements including wooden floors, concrete flooring, front portion development.

Published: 21st December 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy inspects the KSRTC Printing Press at Shantinagar in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy inspects the KSRTC Printing Press at Shantinagar in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated the upgraded KST printing press and sports complex as well as flagged off 15 new jeeps to improve operational efficiency, line checking and accident response across the 83 depots associated with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Wednesday.  

The sports complex in Shantinagar received a Rs 69.7-lakh upgrade, focused on staff well-being by introducing improvements including wooden floors, concrete flooring, front portion development and roof repairs.

The longstanding KST printing press, operational since 1952, underwent a Rs 39.83-lakh upgrade with enhanced infrastructure, including flooring and a new skylight and refurbishment of the store building, solidifying its role in printing tickets, Electronic Ticketing Machine (ETM) rolls and stationery items.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramalinga Reddy KST printing press

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp