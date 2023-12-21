Merry Makeover  

Pooja Das By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Christmas around the corner and a slight chill in the air, we finally get to sit down and greet another year’s ending with friends and families by our side. It is not just the time to reflect on the year that was but also bring out the festive spirits. And what better way to do that than to plan family gatherings and decorate Christmas trees and tables? “We get a lot of requests for Christmas home decor and to decorate Christmas trees. We also have several requests for sit-down dinners because it’s all about spending time with family,” says Anjana Thomas, founder of The Whole Nine Yards, an event planning company in the city.

Traditional colours are still in as much demand when it comes to decor this Christmas season, says Thomas, adding, “The classic red and green with a touch of gold never goes out of style. This season, we are doing a lot of plaid in the traditional colours giving it a bit of a vintage vibe.”

But even as the traditional palette remains a favourite, other colours are also in demand. There are requests for Christmas trees to be in new colours like pink and silver. Pratiksha Kataria, creative director of Tablescapes by P, says that while the signature colours are red, green and gold, the combos of pink and silver, blue and silver or white and silver are preferred. “It’s because it gives the effect of snow,” she says. Adding to this, Ipsa Gupta, an event designer and curator, says, “Colour schemes are very interesting this year, from pinks to lots of neutrals – whites, browns – and even teal and blue decor is trending. Our favourite look is the snow pearl white and rose gold look.’

Gupta adds that sustainability has taken the limelight this year. “Paper origami trees, wooden ornaments, ceramic decor, or even fresh and dry flower decor are in demand.” For table settings, stylist Namoi Junaid says people are also being more sustainable with fresh vegetables and fruits on their tables. “There is a lot of seasonal decor happening on tables. People are using green foliage which is also eco-friendly along with cheese boards, fruits like strawberries and grapes and a lot of fresh chopped vegetables which lends to a more colourful and pretty Christmas table.” She further adds, “Raw mangoes are also being served which goes well with the Christmas theme.”

Junaid has been receiving considerably more enquiries than she used to a couple of years ago with the focus now moving towards the table. “Now, there is a greater interest in making your table look pretty rather than just putting flowers here and there. The sparkle lights that we are used to seeing on trees can be seen on the table,” she says.

Tips and tricks

Choose your colours based on existing decor. Use coloured napkins to add a pop to the table

Add glassware like water goblets and wine glasses

Use elevations on table heads if no one is seated there. Elevations should not block eye contact at a

sit-down setup

