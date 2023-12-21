Teen troubles 

Dr Prathima Reddy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) can pose a significant challenge to teenagers, especially because they have to manage the demands of school and teenage turmoil alongside this medical condition. The physical and emotional aspects of PCOS add complexity to an already busy schedule. Recognising the delicate balance requires crucial support from parents, teachers, and friends during this transformative period. To maintain academic performance while managing health, teenagers are advised to follow these guidelines:

Time Management

Establish a routine: Develop a daily schedule that incorporates both academic and self-care activities to regulate hormonal fluctuations through consistency.

Prioritise tasks: Identify and complete essential tasks first to avoid feeling overwhelmed and ensure the

completion of academic responsibilities.

Break it down: Divide large projects into smaller tasks to make the workload more manageable and prevent stress-induced flare-ups of PCOS symptoms.

Stress Reduction

Relaxation techniques: Incorporate stress reduction techniques like deep breathing, meditation, and yoga into the daily routine for overall well-being.

Stay active: Engage in regular exercise, enjoying activities such as sports, dancing, or walking, for at least 30 minutes most days of the week to manage PCOS symptoms and reduce stress.

Adequate sleep: Prioritise sufficient sleep to ensure a well-rested mind and body capable of handling academic challenges and hormonal imbalances.

Nutrition & Balanced Diet

Maintain a balanced diet with a focus on whole foods, including fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains, to support overall health and manage insulin levels.

Communication

Open Dialogue: Communicate openly with teachers, friends, and family about challenges, fostering a support system during stressful times and creating understanding in academic and personal circles.

Seek Professional Guidance: Consult healthcare professionals or counsellors when needed for tailored advice and support in navigating both school and PCOS challenges.

Self-Care

Prioritise self-care and set realistic, measurable goals. Advocate for academic and PCOS-related needs, seeking accommodations when necessary.

Task-wise, being a teen, juggling school and PCOS is tough. But, using the right approach, it can be handled.



(The writer is director & lead consultant of the department of obstetrics and gynaecology, SPARSH Hospital)



