Three Covid-19 deaths in Bengaluru since December 15

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three people, including a 44-year-old asymptomatic man, who had tested positive for Covid-19, have died since December 15 in Bengaluru. It was found that all three were suffering from comorbidities.

The first death was of a 64-year-old man, a resident of Chamarajpet who had heart failure, TB, asthma and multiple comorbidities and died at a private hospital on December 15. The second death was of a 44-year-old male, who was asymptomatic and was admitted to a government hospital, was suffering from ischemic heart disease. State health department’s Covid-19 bulletin claimed that the man who was admitted on November 23 died of multiple organ dysfunction syndrome on December 16.

The third death was of a 76-year-old man, who had Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and had been hospitalised in a private hospital from September 12. The patient showed symptoms of breathlessness and died on December 17, the health bulletin read, adding that the second and third patients were vaccinated.

On the death of the first patient, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the senior citizen had multiple comorbidities and said it was yet to be ascertained if the patient was infected with the new variant JN.1. “All those who have died, including the ones from Kerala were suffering from comorbid conditions,” Rao said.

Health Commissioner Randeep told TNIE that only the immediate family members of the deceased persons who are symptomatic will be tested for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the health minister said that directives will be issued to make masks mandatory for all the health care workers in both government and private hospitals.

