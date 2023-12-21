Woman throws baby into Kanva reservoir in Ramanagara over affair, arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Akkur police on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old woman, who killed her 15-month-old baby boy by throwing him into the Kanva reservoir in Ramanagara district on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Bhagyamma of Banagahalli in Channapatna taluk.

After separating from her husband, Bhagyamma returned to her mother’s house along with her son Devaraj some time ago. She then started having an affair with a man. She used to meet him leaving her son with her mother, who took objection to this, the police said.

Assuming that her son was an obstacle to her illicit relationship, Bhagyamma took Devaraj to the reservoir on the pretext of washing clothes on Tuesday night and threw him into it. While returning home, she started screaming for help saying that her son had fallen into the reservoir.

The villagers, who rushed to the reservoir, made a futile attempt to trace the baby. The body was found floating in the reservoir on Wednesday morning.

During interrogation, Bhagyamma confessed to killing her son. Her mother, who was aware of her illicit relationship, used to quarrel with her frequently. Her paramour used to tell her to get rid of her son if she wanted to be with him. Hence, she killed her son, a police officer said. Akkur police have registered a case. Further investigations are on.

