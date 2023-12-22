60 schoolchildren get Amazon India scholarship in Bengaluru under Pratidhi Scholarship Programme

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amazon India felicitated over 60 schoolchildren in Bengaluru under its Pratidhi Scholarship Programme (2023-24). Under this programme, 1,079 children of drivers, in classes 3 to 12, at Amazon were shortlisted based on socio-economic parameters. It aims to empower and encourage students to pursue higher education, providing a platform for them to realise their full potential.

Apart from Bengaluru, felicitation ceremonies were held in Pune and Delhi. With an initial target of 1,000 beneficiaries for 2023, Pratidhi 2.0 was rolled out in July 2023 and is being supported by the Buddy4Study Foundation. A maximum of two children of eligible driver partners were accepted for receipt of the scholarship. This year, Amazon received over 3,000 registrations, out of which 1,079 were selected.

The scholarship programme is a step towards breaking down barriers for children of drivers and enhancing their learning outcomes. The company’s mentorship programme, combined with the scholarship, plays a crucial role in achieving this goal.

Applauding Amazon’s unique initiative, G Manjunath, Additional Labour Commissioner, said, “We welcome programmes such as Amazon’s Pratidhi, which focus on worker welfare. It is a commendable step by the company towards safeguarding the interests of the driver partners associated with them.”

