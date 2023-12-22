BBMP Chief Girinath goes door-to-door, checks draft voter list work

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: District Returning Officer and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Thursday conducted a door-to-door inspection to find out whether officials have properly cleaned the voter list as directed by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The commissioner stated that the ECI has provided an opportunity to the public to submit their claims and objections in Forms 6, 7 and 8 for omission, error, wrong inclusion and deletion of names in the draft voter list.

In the assembly constituencies of Shantinagar and Shivajinagar, officials checked Forms 6, 7 and 8 and briefed him about the action taken.

BBMP revenue officials from Rail Wheel Factory Colony in Yelahanka informed that some names of voters have been rejected in the draft voter list as they have moved elsewhere.

The officials were asked to remove names of voters whose names figure in more than one place. Special Commissioner (Election) R Ramachandran, Additional District Election Officer (North) Snehal R and other officials were present.

