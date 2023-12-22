Home Cities Bengaluru

Bike dealer dies in an accident while checking speed of sports bike in Bengaluru

On Wednesday around 9.20 pm, Ahmed was riding the bike and Mudassir was riding pillion when the incident occurred.Both the rider and the pillion were not wearing helmets.

Published: 22nd December 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

accident

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Attempting to test the speed of a Rs 24-lakh high-end sports bike proved costly for a bike dealer who lost his life after crashing into a car. The incident happened on a main road in Jayanagar near Ashoka Pillar in Wilson Garden traffic police limit on Wednesday night.

The victim along with another bike dealer were speed testing the two-wheeler when they lost control after a car slowed down to take a U-turn at Kanakanapalya and rammed into it.

The victim has been identified as Sheikh Nousheer Ahmed, 34, a resident of Dairy Circle near Wilson Garden. The pillion rider Mudassir is undergoing treatment in a hospital. His condition is said to be critical.

One of Mudassir’s customers was looking for a sports bike. He enquired with Ahmed, who then brought the bike to show to Mudassir.

On Wednesday around 9.20 pm, Ahmed was riding the bike and Mudassir was riding pillion when the incident occurred.“Both the rider and the pillion were not wearing helmets. In the impact, both of them were thrown in the air. Ahmed died of severe head injuries en route to the hospital,” the police said.
 

