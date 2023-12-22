Cop posted at Karnataka CM's home office dies under mysterious circumstances, 'lover' under scanner

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old police constable posted at the Chief Minister’s Home Office ‘Krishna’ died under mysterious circumstances with burn injuries on his body. The victim in his statement, before his death accused a 29-year-old former woman home guard, with whom he had an alleged affair. The suspect was taken into custody after the constable succumbed to burn injuries at the Victoria Hospital burns ward in the wee hours of Thursday.

The victim, identified as R Sanjay is a resident of 6th Main, Thyagarajanagar. He is a 2018 batch constable, who is presently attached to the Basavanagudi police station. For the last three months, he has been posted at the CM’s home office on special duty. Sanjay is said to have sustained burns at the suspect’s house at Asthalakshmi Layout in JP Nagar on December 6. The suspect who is married is also a mother of two.

The case being medico-legal, the police recorded the statements on December 7, when he stated that he sustained burns in a gas leakage fire. However, on December 19th, he changed his statement and accused the woman.

The suspect worked for a brief period of eight months as a home guard in Basavanagudi police station, where she met Sanjay. She is presently working as a security guard at a private firm in Bellandur.

The victim in his statement with the VV Puram police said he had discovered the suspect’s relationship with other men and also found digital proof on her mobile phone. When he confronted her, she threatened to kill him by setting him on fire by pouring petrol. Meanwhile, he purchased a litre of petrol and handed it over to her, to dare to do so. However, she poured petrol on him, set him on fire and later doused it. She also admitted him to Victoria Hospital’s burns ward. His initial statement of sustaining burns in a gas leakage fire was due to threats by the suspect.

“Due to the two different statements of the victim, scientific assistance has been sought. The suspect in her statement stated that the victim set himself on fire and she took him to the hospital on a two-wheeler after dousing the fire,” said an officer. The VV Puram police have registered a case and are further investigating.

