Covid-19: Bengaluru Private schools asked to be cautious, parents say don’t create panic

BENGALURU: Amid rising cases of Covid-19, private schools have been advised to be cautious and follow SOP under guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus. The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) issued an advisory note for all private schools in the State.

In a letter addressed to principals, teachers and school administrations, the association insisted that students should mask up, schools should reintroduce temperature checks, and sanitise school premises regularly. Students with weak immunity and medical issues should be extra careful, read the letter.

“Provide isolation to children who come sick to school. They should be given first aid with parents’ immediate medical attention,” said the association. It also went on to add that private schools should not entertain parents who administer medicines during illness and send students to school in the name of tests, exams or attendance shortage, making other students vulnerable.

With the holidays around the corner, parents should be alert about travelling to crowded tourist places and pilgrimages. Schools were also cautioned about field trips and school outings. “Soon after the vacation, take extra measures for students who have a travel history to different states or countries. Keep updated information on neighbouring state health bulletins with respect to latest developments,” stated Shashi Kumar D, General Secretary, KAMS.

While the letter stated that panic should not be created among students and be mindful of fake messages with respect to the spread of the subvariant, parents, however, said that such a statement by the association is inducing more panic in school groups. The parents' coordination committee alleged that KAMS did not discuss the issue with stakeholders before issuing the advisory.

They questioned why any other organisation should issue guidelines when the government has not made any statement.

Meanwhile, the education department sources said they are monitoring the situation and will follow the Health department’s cue once the advisory is issued.

