BMCRI, BBMP ready to handle Covid emergencies

As the number of cases increases, arrangements have been made for a separate screening area on the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute campus.

Published: 23rd December 2023 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2023 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Given the increasing number of Covid cases and as per the directions of the state government, the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) has started Covid preparations, like setting up separate triage areas and collecting throat swabs from SARI and ILI patients, suspected to be Covid.

As the number of cases increases, arrangements have been made for a separate screening area on the hospital campus. Regular testing for COVID-19 is going on every day at the Department of Microbiology in the Victoria Hospital campus.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said that so far 1,791 RTPCR and 472 RAT tests have been conducted and 93 positive cases reported. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the BBMP health department is prepared to deal with cases.

Necessary staff and equipment are being codified through various departments and utilised for patient care, he said. Both BMCRI and BBMP claimed that there are sufficient doctors, nurses, technicians, paramedical staff and equipment like ventilators, PPE kits, N-95 masks, oxygen cylinders, liquid oxygen tanks, oxygen generators oxygen concentrators etc.

Total positive cases reported on December 22: 78
Total active cases: 175 (6 in ICU, 7 in general bed, 162 in-home isolation)
Total tests done: 2,366
Total deaths: 1
Positivity Rate: 3.29 per cent

