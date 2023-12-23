Campaign to check traffic violations with help from citizens

Rishita Khanna By

BENGALURU: To address issues related to road rage, wheelie, and other traffic violations, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) South Division Shiva Prakash Devaraju has introduced the hashtag #DCPSOUTHLISTENS on the ‘X’ platform

With this, people are encouraged to record videos of those violating traffic rules and share them on ‘X’.

This campaign aims to curb Bengaluru’s notorious traffic problems. Shiva Prakash Devaraju said that the traffic police are conducting daily drives to keep a check on rising cases of bike stunts and road rage incidents. However, recognising the need for more effective management, an online campaign has been introduced, he added.

With the New Year celebrations fast approaching, the concern is that instances of bike stunts and drunk driving will increase, he said, adding that to address the situation and prevent road nuisances from becoming a serious threat, a specific hashtag has been introduced.

Approximately 30 personnel from the department are presently engaged in monitoring complaints and are diligently reviewing recordings before officially registering a complaint. The process is to ensure that each complaint is thoroughly examined and validated before further action is taken, he added.

On Thursday, 59 cases of rash and negligent driving were filed as part of the campaign. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, 51 cases were registered for reckless driving. Throughout the drive, 692 vehicles were examined, leading to 28 cases being recorded for drunk driving.

